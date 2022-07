Coming up next week in Princeton, there’ll be another public meeting on the future of U.S. Highway 380. The Texas Department of Transportation is working on plans to re-route parts of Hwy. 380 from McKinney to the east, through Princeton, over Lavon Lake, through Farmersville, and on to the Collin County-Hunt County line. The project could include freeways bypassing both Princeton and Farmersville. The next public meeting on the topic is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tue. Aug. 2 at Princeton High School. The event will not be streamed live, but a recording of the meeting will be publicly available afterwards. More information about the proposed makeover of U.S. Highway 380 can be found at keepitmovingdallas.com.

PRINCETON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO