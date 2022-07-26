ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Marvin Mims Dishes on Oklahoma Wideouts

By John E. Hoover
 2 days ago
ARLINGTON, TX — The summer has been competitive for Oklahoma’s wide receiver corps.

Throwing sessions with four new quarterbacks, plus two talented freshmen wideouts coming in, plus two experienced transfers, plus new tight ends — all trying to learn a new offense under new coordinator Jeff Lebby — has ensured that the offseason throwing sessions have been productive.

So who’s who?

Let’s let the Sooners’ most experienced pass catcher, Marvin Mims, explain it all, as he took questions about the group recently at Big 12 Media Days.

How’s Mims' playing relationship with Drake Stoops evolving?

“Me and Drake Stoops are picking each other’s brain every day. Especially with this new offense – everybody basically started on page zero with it. Even Coach Gundy, learning the new offense when Coach Lebby came in. We’re picking each other’s brain about it every day.”

Cale Gundy said it was like learning Portuguese. Is everyone still working to understand all the terminology?

“For the most part, yeah. I mean sometimes we’ll call stuff old stuff because me and Drake know it, like the meaning. You can’t say that to the freshmen or the new guys. Definitely, new terminology for sometimes similar things and sometimes different things.”

What about Theo Wease?

“With Theo gone (in 2021), broke both his feet basically — huge player, probably one of my favorite teammates to play with. Just the ideal like mindset we have when we’re out there on the field, it’s just great to be back out there with him. Sophomore year, me and Theo are basically on the same page, it’s fun to be out there with him. Theo’s from Allen (TX), 30 minutes from Frisco. I basically looked up to him the whole time in high school.”

What have you learned about your transfer portal guys, LV Bunkley-Shelton and J.J. Hester?

“J.J. is a real tall guy, 6-3, runs really good. LV is a strong, about my height, shorter guy but a really good route runner. Nic (Anderson, one of the two freshmen) is a great route runner. He can run real good. The sky is the limit for those guys. I’m looking forward to getting on the field with them this year.”

Brian Darby has made some plays when given the opportunity. Could he emerge in this group?

“Definitely. Brian Darby is probably one of my best friends. Great player coming out of College Station. He’ll definitely get a chance to play this year. He’s going into his third year. We came in the same recruiting class. He’s been here. He’s paid his time, and now he’s ready to ball out.”

What do you think about another freshman, tight end Kaden Helms?

“I’ve been around Kaden a lot. I pride myself on being around guys a lot just to get to know them on a personal level. Great kid, from Nebraska — I kind of get onto him about what’s in Nebraska, why you from Nebraska? He’ll kind of get mad about that sometimes — tall guy, athletic, strong. He kind of runs like a receiver, but he’s a tight end. The hybrid guy. Definitely a scary sight for the defense. He’s a hard matchup. Bright things for him when he gets it all learned down. He came last semester. He’s doing real good.”

What would you say to young Marvin Mims?

“Man, if I could talk to my younger self, I would probably (say) to go ahead and eat more sandwiches. Go ahead and get those 20 pounds a lot sooner than year three.”

What’s your current weight?

“Right now? I’m weighing 184. Heaviest I’ve ever been. Still the same speed there. I’m feeling pretty good. Look at myself in the mirror and like what I’m seeing. I think I’m good around that. I said the same thing at 175. But if you ask the strength coaches, they might say they want a little bit more.”

Gary Garrett
1d ago

Our receivers will be used more frequently than before,Jeff Lebby likes to score fast.And to get the receiver downfield as fast as possible.OU's going to be one of the highest scoring teams in the country. And with the defense being reborn again,could the Sooners be headed for the playoffs,again? I'm ready for the season to get started right away. 🏈🏈🏈🏈Boomer-Sooner🏈🏈🏈🏈

