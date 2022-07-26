Packers Add Cornerback, Release Three Rookies

The team also made official the signings of receiver Osirus Mitchell and offensive lineman Ty Clary.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The people in charge of printing Green Bay Packers practice jerseys are having a busy training camp eve.

One day before the Packers hit the practice field for the first time in camp, they signed cornerback Donte Vaughn and made official the signing of receiver Osirus Mitchell as well as the addition of center Ty Clary .

To make room on the roster, they released three undrafted rookies: defensive tackle Hauati Pututau, safety Tre Sterling and cornerback Raleigh Texada. Pututau was injured for the second half of the offseason practices, newly signed safety Dallin Leavitt essentially replaces Sterling and Vaughn essentially replaces Texada as the young cornerback on the bottom of the depth chart.

Vaughn (6-2, 211), a first-year player out of Notre Dame, was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After spending his rookie season on their practice squad, he was released following training camp last summer.

Vaughn played four seasons for the Fighting Irish, appearing in 41 games with eight starts. As a senior in 2019, he started three games and broke up five passes. Injuries were a major theme to his career but he didn’t quit. A big game against USC star Michael Pittman helped turn around his career.

“My purpose on this earth is my family,” Vaughn told The South Bend Tribune . “I’ve been blessed with all these abilities and talents. God gave me these for a reason, and that was to maximize everything that I have around me in order to lead my family to a better place when it’s all said and done.”

Because of COVID, Vaughn didn’t get a chance to show his talents at pro day. So, he and some other Notre Dame players filmed a workout and sent it to scouts.

“It feels like I’m a high school player telling a coach to check out my Hudl (highlights),” Vaughn said. “It’s a crazy process, but we’ve all been sticking together and working through this. It’s not only affecting one person. It’s affecting all of us.”

While his NFL dream has been renewed, others might have died.

At Utah, Pututau, who like seven-year pro Kenny Clark is 26, redshirted in 2016 and made his first starts in 2019 (one) and 2020 (three). In 2021, he took advantage of the NCAA’s COVID year. He played in 14 games with eight starts, tallying three sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses among 18 tackles.

At Oklahoma State, Sterling as a sophomore in 2019 and junior in 2020 recorded 144 tackles, including 20 for losses. He led the Cowboys with 12 tackles for losses in 2020 but torn ligaments in his wrist, an injury that required surgery, limited him to only five games in 2021.

At Baylor, Texada was a three-year starter who finished his career with three interceptions, 15 passes defensed and 6.5 tackles for losses. He started eight times in 2021 and intercepted one pass.

One: Worst-Case Scenario The Green Bay Packers will hit the practice field for the first time of training camp on Wednesday. There will be starting positions up for grabs and roster battles to be won. Here’s one battle the Packers absolutely don’t want to see contested: offensive tackle. Ideally, the Packers will line up in Week 1 with David Bakhtiari back at his customary spot at left tackle and Yosh Nijman at right tackle. However, with Bakhtiari opening training camp on the physically unable to perform list , concerns remain about the ACL tear sustained on Dec. 31, 2020. If Bakhtiari is out, Green Bay’s offensive line would go from strength to major question. Getting his first real playing time last season, Yosh Nijman played surprisingly well in eight starts in place of Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins at left tackle. He is athletic and packs a powerful punch. The real dilemma would be at right tackle. During the offseason, that was the domain of Cole Van Lanen. A sixth-round pick last year out of Wisconsin via nearby Bay Port High School, Van Lanen struggled through the preseason, landed on the practice squad and played one kneeldown snap in the regular season. With a year of experience under his belt, is Van Lanen ready to block Za’Darius Smith in the opener at Minnesota? The other options are right guard Royce Newman, who kicked outside to right tackle a bit during the final week of OTAs, and third-round pick Sean Rhyan, who was a three-year starting left tackle at UCLA.

Two: Receiver – Christian Watson vs. Sammy Watkins Sammy Watkins participates in a youth football camp that bears his name at South Fort Myers High School on Thursday, July 14. (USA Today Sports) There’s a decent amount of optimism that Sammy Watkins, the fourth pick of the 2014 draft, will be able to resurrect his career in Green Bay. “I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall,” said Watkins, who hasn’t topped 700 receiving yards in a season since his lone 1,000-yard campaign in 2015. “My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be, and it’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy. That’s been the knock on my career – to stay on the field. I think this is the best place to stay healthy, stay on the field and catch a lot of ball.” Watkins will start camp with a sizable lead over Christian Watson, the second-round pick, and everybody else. But years of mediocre play, and no “chemistry advantage” with Aaron Rodgers, will help level the playing field.

Three: Defensive line – Starters Alongside Kenny Clark Some roster battles, such as starting receiver, are big because somebody needs to step up to win a job. Then there’s the battle on the defensive line, which will feature Packers veteran Dean Lowry, veteran free agent Jarran Reed, first-round pick Devonte Wyatt and promising second-year player T.J. Slaton fighting to join two-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark. With the additions of Reed and Wyatt, the Packers seemingly have an embarrassment of riches on the defensive line . Top to bottom, it could be the best unit on the team. Barring a rash of injuries, the Packers will feel good about the starters in their base and nickel packages and the depth behind them.

Four: Outside linebacker – Next Man Up Even if Rashan Gary and Preston Smith start all 17 games together, there will be perhaps 600 snaps up for grabs as the third outside linebacker. That’s a lot of playing time. For reference, Gary played 681 snaps in 16 games last season. The Packers desperately need somebody to provide competent play for those several-hundred snaps. The list of contenders isn’t exactly promising with returning players Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai (pictured) and La’Darius Hamilton joined by fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare. Will general manager Brian Gutekunst spend training camp looking for Whitney Mercilus 2.0 or will Enagbare show that scouts were too focused on his plodding 40-yard time?

Five: Safety – Next Man Up Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage will once again provide one of the top starting tandems in the NFL. Behind them, every other safety on the roster played a combined total of zero snaps on defense last season. Last year’s third safety, Henry Black, averaged 15.4 snaps per game off the bench, so this could be an important role. Shawn Davis, a former fifth-round pick with nine snaps on special teams on his resume, was the third safety during the offseason. Seventh-round rookie Tariq Carpenter (pictured) has the physical skill-set to be that sixth defensive back.

Six: Cornerback – Next Man Up With Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes, Green Bay’s got a game-changing set of starting corners. But, considering the three-cornerback nickel package is the true base defense, somebody must emerge to be that next man up . The leading candidates are free-agent addition Keisean Nixon and 2021 fifth-rounder Shemar Jean-Charles. Nixon, a fourth-year player, played 80 snaps on defense last year for the Raiders and has one career pass defensed. Jean-Charles (pictured) played 37 snaps on defense as a rookie and gave up 7-of-7 passing. None of the other four candidates, including former receivers Kabion Ento and Rico Gafford, have played a snap of NFL defense.

Seven: Special teams – Long Snapper On paper, it’s incumbent Steven Wirtel vs. undrafted rookie Jack Coco. In reality, it’s those two against every unemployed snapper in the world. It’s stunning that the Packers hired a veteran coordinator (Rich Bisaccia) and signed a veteran punter (Pat O’Donnell) but are going with this young duo as the snappers to start camp. Wirtel’s season ended with him being pushed straight backward on the season-killing blocked punt. At least he snapped. Coco was a tight end at Georgia Tech last year and hasn’t snapped on a punt in a game since high school .

Eight: Receiver – Randall Cobb vs. Amari Rodgers This might not be much of a battle for now. In a receiver corps in transition, Aaron Rodgers needs his right-hand man, Randall Cobb, to be a key contributor. But, in the long run, the upside at slot receiver resides in Amari Rodgers, the man the Packers traded up to select in the third round of last year’s draft. Aside from his adventurous season as a punt returner, he barely contributed as a rookie but his build and quickness make him a real run-after-catch threat. He needs to become an impact player this season.

Nine: Receiver – How Many on Final Roster? This is the question every training camp, isn’t it? While the receiver corps is undeniably weaker without Davante Adams, the Packers might take a strength-in-numbers approach to their final roster. Let’s assume Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs make the final 53. That’s six. What about seventh-rounder Samori Toure, who has impressed Aaron Rodgers ? Or Juwann Winfree, who had a strong offseason? Remember, Lazard, Watkins and Cobb will be free agents after the season. The Packers will have to plan accordingly.

Ten: Quarterback – Danny Etling vs. Everybody Who cares about the third quarterback? If Aaron Rodgers goes down, the Packers are in trouble. If Rodgers and Jordan Love go down, the Packers could have the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. That being said, the third quarterback has a chance to grow on the practice squad this season. And if Rodgers were to retire, that third quarterback would be the No. 2 at this time next year. Danny Etling is an intriguing developmental option .

Honorable Mentions 11: Who will be the No. 2 center? As Aaron Rodgers has said for years, that’s a sure ticket to the roster. Jake Hanson, a former sixth-round pick, is back for Year 3. Fourth-round rookie Zach Tom, who wants to be a backup at all five positions this year, is the top challenger. If Tom really can be an option here, there and everywhere, it would be quite a luxury for GM Brian Gutekunst when picking his 53. Whether it’s Hanson, Tom or someone else, the Packers need to fill that Lucas Patrick utility role. 12: Who will return kicks? Those will be wide-open battles. On punts, receivers Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers took almost all the reps during the offseason. Rodgers struggled in this role as a rookie but fielded the ball better down the stretch and provided several returns of 10-plus yards. Doubs was excellent at Nevada. 13: How many defensive linemen will the Packers keep? They’re loaded atop the depth chart with Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton. Green Bay used a seventh-rounder on massive Jonathan Ford and Jack Heflin is back for Year 2 if it wants to keep six. 14. Who’s the third running back? This one is tied to Kylin Hill, who is coming off a torn ACL. If he gets cleared during training camp, he’d battle Patrick Taylor and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson. Otherwise, Taylor seems to be the clear front-runner. 15. Which inside linebackers will play special teams? All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell, top pick Quay Walker and incumbent starter Krys Barnes figure to be the top three. After that? Ty Summers and Isaiah McDuffie provided the depth last season but the coaches seem high on Ray Wilborn, an undrafted free agent in 2020 who hasn’t played in a game.

