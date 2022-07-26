ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chase Young headlines Commanders on PUP list at start of training camp

By Chris Lingebach
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m09K_0gtp21uc00

The Commanders opened training camp with star defensive end Chase Young and several others on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Tuesday.

There weren't any real surprises here. Along with Young, tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen also began camp on the PUP list. All are still recovering from serious injuries suffered late in the season. Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Young and Thomas are both recovering from knee injuries that required surgery, with Young suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 against Tampa Bay and Thomas the same injury in Week 13 against Las Vegas. Larsen suffered an Achilles injury in Week 14 against Dallas. Roullier fractured his fibula in Week 8 against Denver.

"Everything is going as planned," Young told reporters. "I'm happy where I'm at, and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Thomas has maintained all offseason that he's aiming to be ready to go for Week 1 (Sept. 11 vs. Jacksonville) and kept the same mindset as camp opened.

Players who are on the PUP list can be placed back on the active roster at any time prior to the start of the regular season.

Comments / 0

Related
AllSteelers

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Honors Dwayne Haskins at Training Camp

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp and returned to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa for the first time in three years. Unlike the last three summers, the players got to show out as they arrived on campus, and captain Cam Heyward decided to represent his fallen teammate as he made his way to camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Free agent sack master meets with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking into upgrading their defense with a specific free agent in mind. The Chiefs are meeting with free agent pass rusher Carlos Dunlap on Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Dunlap had 35 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 17 games with Seattle last season....
KANSAS CITY, MO
AllSteelers

Steelers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their 90th roster spot, signing running back Jeremy McNichols a day after releasing Trey Edmunds. McNichols, 26, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2017 but failed to catch on with the team. He played two games for the San Francisco 49ers that season, followed by a game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY

Joe Burrow to have appendectomy, miss start of Bengals training camp

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field for the start of training camp on Wednesday, star quarterback Joe Burrow will not be taking snaps under center. Burrow is set to undergo an appendectomy after being diagnosed with an appendicitis, multiple people familiar with the situation told the USA TODAY Network. The people spoke on condition of.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cornelius Lucas
Axios Denver

Colorado Rockies attendance plummets to start 2022 season

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe Colorado Rockies' attendance numbers look much like the team's record this year: in the red.Why it matters: Baseball is losing its luster, and if the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season for Major League Baseball with declining attendance, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.By the numbers: Coors Field — which can fit 50,000 — has been 14% emptier so far this season compared to 2019, according to an Axios analysis. It's the 10th-largest decline in the league.One factor is the team's record (43-53, as of Monday), which is 10th-worst.The big picture: 23 of the 30 MLB teams are down this season, which comes after a 99-day lockout.A leading cause is a decline in season ticket sales.What's next: The Rockies play at home Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.Pro tip: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

New NFL uniforms 2022: Ranking the best alternate looks

In perhaps the biggest NFL news of the summer so far, 13 teams have unveiled new alternate or throwback uniforms for the 2022 season. The rash of new uniform sets comes after the NFL lifted its one-helmet rule, which prohibited teams from wearing different colored helmets. From a few classics...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Star Officially Didn't Report For Training Camp

On Monday night, it was announced that Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates won't show up for the start of training camp. On Tuesday morning, that report was confirmed. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bates didn't report to training camp. Bates received the franchise tag earlier this offseason. However, he hasn't...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Young#Commanders#American Football#Acl#Achilles
RaiderMaven

Raiders CB Fred Williamson Was "The Hammer"

Fred “The Hammer” Williamson was one of the first stars of the Oakland Raiders in the early seasons of the Oakland Raiders in the developmental years of the American Football League, which was founded in 1960. The 6-3, 220-pound Williamson was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

Raiders Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

The Las Vegas Raiders arrived at training camp with a lot of new faces at the linebacker position. The Raiders retained just two linebackers from a year ago, Pro-Bowl inside linebacker Denzel Perryman and last year’s third-round selection Divine Deablo. “They brought in a great group of guys all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hockey Writers

3 Wild Players With Big Expectations for 2022-23 Season

The Minnesota Wild will have a lot of core players returning to their lineup in 2022-23 and with a new season, there are new expectations. Of course, the Wild’s leaders of Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba, and Marcus Foligno will be expected to carry their roles and be mentors to the new players. Kirill Kaprizov and his linemates Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello will also be expected to put up even more points than last season.
SAINT PAUL, MN
saturdaytradition.com

David Ojabo lone rookie draftee without a contract entering training camp

David Ojabo was considered a first-round prospect for the NFL Draft and a strong 2021 season at Michigan. Unfortunately, an Achilles injury sustained during his draft training led to a slide down the draft board. In the end, the Baltimore Ravens still grabbed Ojabo as a second-round pick despite the...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

James Washington healthy and practicing

Washington missed most of the offseason program with a foot injury and was in a walking boot up until recently. It was thought that he could start the year off as the Cowboys No.2 wideout but with recent news of Michael Gallup (ACL) looking good in his recovery it looks as if he will now battle rookie Jalen Tolbert for snaps for No.3 duties at best. Regardless, until the dust completely settles and we have a clearer picture of how this Cowboys wide receiver room is going to shake out to begin the year, James Washington is worth a late-round stash.
NFL
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
805
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy