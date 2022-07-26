Chase Young headlines Commanders on PUP list at start of training camp

The Commanders opened training camp with star defensive end Chase Young and several others on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Tuesday.

There weren't any real surprises here. Along with Young, tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen also began camp on the PUP list. All are still recovering from serious injuries suffered late in the season. Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Young and Thomas are both recovering from knee injuries that required surgery, with Young suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 against Tampa Bay and Thomas the same injury in Week 13 against Las Vegas. Larsen suffered an Achilles injury in Week 14 against Dallas. Roullier fractured his fibula in Week 8 against Denver.

"Everything is going as planned," Young told reporters. "I'm happy where I'm at, and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Thomas has maintained all offseason that he's aiming to be ready to go for Week 1 (Sept. 11 vs. Jacksonville) and kept the same mindset as camp opened.

Players who are on the PUP list can be placed back on the active roster at any time prior to the start of the regular season.