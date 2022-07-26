ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Love of the Star: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster predictions

By Bryan Broaddus, Bobby Belt
 2 days ago
On today's edition of Love of the Star, Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus discuss who they believe will make the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster when training camp and the preseason are all said and done. Plus, the guys answer your questions from Twitter!

Check out Bobby's roster prediction below and listen to the podcast above.

Bobby Belt's 53-man roster prediction:

QB (2)

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush

RB (4)

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard

Malik Davis

Ryan Nall

WR (6)

CeeDee Lamb

Michael Gallup

James Washington

Jalen Tolbert

Simi Fehoko

Noah Brown

TE (4)

Dalton Schultz

Sean McKeon

Jeremy Sprinkle

Jake Ferguson

OL (9)

Tyron Smith

Tyler Smith

Tyler Biadasz

Zack Martin

Terence Steele

Connor McGovern

Matt Waletzko

Matt Farniok

Aviante Collins

DL (9)

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dorance Armstrong

Dante Fowler

Sam Williams

Chauncey Golston

Osa Odighizuwa

John Ridgeway

Neville Gallimore

Carlos Watkins

LB (6)

Micah Parsons

Jabril Cox

Leighton Vander Esch

Devin Harper

Luke Gifford

Aaron Hansford

CB (6)

Trevon Diggs

Anthony Brown

Jourdan Lewis

Kelvin Joseph

Daron Bland

Nahshon Wright

S (4)

Donovan Wilson

Jayron Kearse

Malik Hooker

Markquese Bell

ST (3)

Jake McQuaid

Bryan Anger

Jonathan Garibay

