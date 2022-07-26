Love of the Star: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster predictions
On today's edition of Love of the Star, Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus discuss who they believe will make the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster when training camp and the preseason are all said and done. Plus, the guys answer your questions from Twitter!
Check out Bobby's roster prediction below and listen to the podcast above.
Bobby Belt's 53-man roster prediction:
QB (2)
Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush
RB (4)
Ezekiel Elliott
Tony Pollard
Malik Davis
Ryan Nall
WR (6)
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Gallup
James Washington
Jalen Tolbert
Simi Fehoko
Noah Brown
TE (4)
Dalton Schultz
Sean McKeon
Jeremy Sprinkle
Jake Ferguson
OL (9)
Tyron Smith
Tyler Smith
Tyler Biadasz
Zack Martin
Terence Steele
Connor McGovern
Matt Waletzko
Matt Farniok
Aviante Collins
DL (9)
DeMarcus Lawrence
Dorance Armstrong
Dante Fowler
Sam Williams
Chauncey Golston
Osa Odighizuwa
John Ridgeway
Neville Gallimore
Carlos Watkins
LB (6)
Micah Parsons
Jabril Cox
Leighton Vander Esch
Devin Harper
Luke Gifford
Aaron Hansford
CB (6)
Trevon Diggs
Anthony Brown
Jourdan Lewis
Kelvin Joseph
Daron Bland
Nahshon Wright
S (4)
Donovan Wilson
Jayron Kearse
Malik Hooker
Markquese Bell
ST (3)
Jake McQuaid
Bryan Anger
Jonathan Garibay
Comments / 0