‘We cherish our time spent here’: Beavercreek restaurant closing

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A restaurant will be closing its location in Beavercreek Monday.

Jason’s Deli will close its location at 2819 Centre Drive on August 1, according to a Facebook post . The location is the restaurant’s only one in the Miami Valley.

“We are extremely grateful that we had the opportunity to serve the Beavercreek community and we cherish our time spent here,” the post reads.

If you’re still craving the eatery’s sandwiches, salads or pastas, you can head to their other Ohio locations in Cincinnati, Columbus or Dublin.

The restaurant did not say why they were closing the location.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.