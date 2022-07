As the DeFi and GameFi sectors grow, Space and Time aims to be the first truly decentralized solution for rapid and secure data processing at enterprise scale. Space and Time, a decentralized data platform for blockchain applications, has raised $10 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm known for its early entry into decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain gaming (GameFi).

