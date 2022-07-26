Kirksville Softball Preview

Over in Scotland County, Riley Lucas enters his third year at the helm of their softball squad. He has a different approach to the game than when he started. As the game shifts more toward offense, he says to his players, if you're swinging a hot bat, we'll find a place for you in the lineup.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is counting his blessings after a scary riding lawnmower accident Thursday afternoon. Michael Ayer, 51, of Kirksville, was using his zero-turn mower to mow a ditch near the intersection of Dogwood Lane and Laurel Lane south of Kirksville when it happened. Just...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 32nd annual Kirksville Media Blood Drive is on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Crossing Church in Kirksville. The Kirksville community can come out and donate blood and be entered to win some fun goodies from local media partners. We spoke with American Red Cross...
ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — A rear-end crash near the Missouri-Iowa border left one of the drivers with injuries. It happened at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 61, one mile north of Alexandria, Missouri. State troopers said an SUV driven by Cynthia Morse, 62, of Kahoka, Missouri, was stopped in traffic...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville announced a new way to explore the city on Wednesday. The city announced that it will be using the TravelStory app to highlight 100 locations for visitors to see in Kirksville. Kirksville Mayor Zac Burden added to the fun by using his...
OTTUMWA, Iowa — On July 21, John Deere announced it's moving mower conditioner production from its Ottumwa plant to a Hay & Forage mower factory in Monterrey, Mexico. John Deere in Ottumwa employs 800 workers and currently, at least 80 people work in the mower conditioner plant, meaning in 18 months, around 80 people could all lose their jobs.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Construction continues at the future site of a new 84-room hotel near Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center. Anyone driving by can now see the progress, but despite there being no setbacks, not everyone is excited to see it being built. “You look at social media and...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A downtown Kirksville business owner is warning other businesses and property owners to be on the lookout for vandals. Karl Hildebrand, from Rinehart’s News Agency on South Franklin Street, estimates damage that's occurred at various downtown locations since late spring at more than $10,000. Much...
MILAN, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of 1,816...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Health Department is reporting a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the most recent seven-day tracking period. On Wednesday, officials announced 66 new cases compared to 88 in the prior period. Residents who test positive using home test kits are...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An Adair County Republican group is condemning the alleged actions of one of its fellow Republicans. Last week, the Adair County Republican Central Committee held its third emergency meeting to discuss allegations brought against Republican Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson. According the a press release from...
