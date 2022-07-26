ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for $2.8M

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4EdD_0gtp0Cbm00
Auction-Aldrin's-Jacket This photo provided on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, by Sotheby's, shows a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, which sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (Courtesy of Sotheby's via AP) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Buzz Aldrin's jacket worn on his historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969 has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly $2.8 million.

The $2,772,500 paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction, according to Sotheby's, which handled the sale. The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.

The jacket displays Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder. It is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967, according to Sotheby's.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 Jacket Sells For Record $2.7 million at Auction

Buzz Aldrin's jacket from the historic Apollo 11 mission to the moon just sold at auction ... and it set a record for American space-flown memorabilia. The history-making piece of flight gear, which Buzz wore on NASA's 1969 mission to the moon and back, sold to an unidentified buyer for $2,772,500.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon

Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
ASTRONOMY
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 31 to August 6, 2022

This week brings the year’s most explosive cosmic weather as Mars (our drive) meets Uranus (reinvention) and the North Node (expansive desire) in Taurus on the 1st. The Taurus part of our chart thrives on what’s reliable and consistent, but this aspect makes us hungry for swift progress and sudden change in that part of our lives. Even if it's a good change, this aspect can also be destabilizing and anxiety provoking. Luckily, sweet Venus in Cancer makes a supportive connection to both Uranus and Mars on the 2nd to ease us through this transition. Whatever happens this week is meant to rock the boat and shake us out of a rut. Mercury moves into practical Virgo on the 4th—a placement found in the charts of expert wordsmiths like Freddie Mercury, Tori Amos and Leonard Bernstein—giving us keen powers in communication through it all. Take deep breaths and go with the flow.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Buzz Aldrin
The Independent

Huge Chinese rocket falling to Earth and nobody knows where it will hit

A Chinese rocket is falling to Earth in an uncontrolled fall – with scientists unable to predict where it will land.The 21-ton rocket stage was left as a part of the Wentian space station module, which was launched on Sunday and docked with the Tiangong space station safely.The rocket has been tracked by Jonathan McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He also said that, “on average”, American launches “do a rather better job of upper stage disposal and China on average a worse one.”Two objects cataloged from the CZ-5B launch: 53239 / 2022-085A in a 166 x 318...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars Ingenuity has been temporarily grounded

NASA’s plucky Ingenuity helicopter is taking a break from flying through the Martian skies. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, said it had decided to ground Ingenuity to give the helicopter’s solar-powered batteries a break during dust storms that are currently whipping up around it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Moon#Apollo 11#Inflight Coverall Jacket#American#Sotheby#The Associated Press
SlashGear

Here's Where Astronauts Could Shelter On The Moon, According To NASA

NASA has ambitious plans for sending astronauts back to the moon within the next few years under the Artemis program, and even for setting up power generation and a longer-term outpost there. But the moon has a big unseen danger in the form of radiation because it is largely outside the protective magnetosphere of Earth. One of the challenges for future missions to the moon that aim to send people there for more than a few days is how to keep astronauts safe from both this dangerous radiation and the moon's highly variable temperatures, but a recent study could help to pinpoint a solution.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
UPI News

On This Day: Apollo 11 astronauts splash down

July 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1679, New Hampshire became a royal colony of the British crown. In 1847, after 17 months and many miles of travel, Brigham Young led 148 Mormon pioneers into Utah's Valley of the Great Salt Lake. In 1956, Dean Martin and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy