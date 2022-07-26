Allegiance Retail Services promotes trio of grocery industry veterans

On July 27, Everett-based Night Shift Brewing announced via a lengthy Instagram post that it would be moving the majority of its beer production to Jack’s Abby and Isle Brewers Guild via contract brewing relationships (each of which already brews some of its beers) and likely laying off most of its 12-person production team as of October 1. The decade-old brewery cited C02 supply issues as an immediate driving factor behind the decision but discussed other issues the company has been facing in recent years, primarily that it has outgrown its Everett facility, and the pandemic canceled a planned expansion to Philadelphia that would have eased the issues with the original location.

EVERETT, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO