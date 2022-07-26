ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegiance Retail Services promotes trio of grocery industry veterans

Cover picture for the articleGrocery cooperative Allegiance Retail Services has promoted three executives and elected board members for a new term. Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance said Tuesday that it has appointed Samer Rahman as vice president of center store, Dean Holmquist as vice president of Perishables, Kevin Komisky as senior director of store operations....

The Associated Press

Aramark Increases Support of Minority-Owned Businesses: Announces Centers of Excellence Mentoring Cohort for Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, and Southern California Businesses

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Aramark, the leading U.S.-based food service provider, announced today the start of its second mentoring cohort with the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC) and Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC), continuing its support of small businesses and businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, and other diverse populations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005117/en/ Aramark is continuing its support of businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, and other diverse populations, with the start of its latest business mentoring cohort for minority/women business enterprises (M/WBEs) from Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, Delaware, and southern California, which started this week. (Photo: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
NBC News

Amazon workers demand more details in warehouse employee's death

Some employees at the Amazon warehouse where a worker was transported to a hospital and died last week are voicing anger and frustration over the company’s response, calling on the e-commerce giant to release more information. The fatality, which occurred on July 13 during the company’s Prime Day shopping...
CARTERET, NJ
Sourcing Journal

Troubled Logistics Firm Suspends CEO After Reportedly Missing Payroll

Click here to read the full article. Supply chain technology firm Slync.io removed co-founder and CEO Chris Kirchner from the top spot Monday, following a string of employee allegations that accused the firm of dodging worker pay as its former leader focused on failed attempts to purchase a U.K. football club. Slync, which has been embroiled in accusations it hasn’t paid employees for, in some cases, two months has placed chief of staff Tim Kehoe in the role of acting president following Kirchner’s ouster. “Chris, our CEO, has been suspended, at this point, of his duties as CEO and Tim is our...
BUSINESS
Eater

Popular Massachusetts Beer Company Night Shift Will Mostly Switch to Contract Brewing

On July 27, Everett-based Night Shift Brewing announced via a lengthy Instagram post that it would be moving the majority of its beer production to Jack’s Abby and Isle Brewers Guild via contract brewing relationships (each of which already brews some of its beers) and likely laying off most of its 12-person production team as of October 1. The decade-old brewery cited C02 supply issues as an immediate driving factor behind the decision but discussed other issues the company has been facing in recent years, primarily that it has outgrown its Everett facility, and the pandemic canceled a planned expansion to Philadelphia that would have eased the issues with the original location.
EVERETT, MA
MarketRealist

Four Well-Paid Jobs in Capital Goods for Beginners and Experts

A career in capital goods can be fulfilling in several ways. In addition to offering some of the best-paying jobs in the labor market, the sector creates employment opportunities for others. Professionals from diverse disciplines have potential the the capital goods sector, at both entry and management levels. Article continues...
JOBS
freightwaves.com

FedEx Ground affirms ban on 3rd-party negotiations with contractors

The head of FedEx Corp.’s ground-parcel unit said it will not work with any groups or individuals who want to negotiate changes to driver contractor agreements on behalf of a collective of contractors. In a letter to contractors reviewed by FreightWaves, John Smith, CEO of FedEx Ground, said the...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski on why the company is changing ownership standards

McDonald’s this year revealed tougher new standards for franchisees to renew their restaurants, a massive change that has ignited a firestorm among operators and could lead its largest independent franchise association to take a vote of no confidence in management. On Tuesday, however, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said this...
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

Top 10 Best US Jobs For 2022

Glassdoor published its list of the best jobs in the USA for 2022. You can read below the top 10 best US jobs for 2022 according to the salary they offer and the current job openings. The position of enterprise architect tops the list. Of course, an enterprise architect has...
JOBS
americanmilitarynews.com

At UK airshow, defense execs warn of inflation, supply chains, and worker shortages

You couldn’t tell from the maskless throngs packing railcars, exhibit halls, and evening receptions for the 2022 Farnborough Airshow that the coronavirus, which canceled the previous edition of this sprawling biennial show, is mounting its third major wave of the year. But in the air-conditioned chalets stacked along the flight line at Farnborough Airport, executives focused on how the pandemic is still very much affecting the aerospace and defense industry. Worker shortages, record inflation, and a broken global supply chain dominated the discussions among large firms, smaller suppliers, and government leaders.
BUSINESS

