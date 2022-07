A Fall River sports pub received a suspension from the Licensing Board on Wednesday. According to a report handed to the Board, at least 10 calls of service have taken place at Mickey Doyle’s at 380 Rhode Island Avenue in the past 60 days, with at least 21 calls since the beginning of the year. Calls ranged from a stabbing to assault and battery, to unruly patrons, and overdoses.

