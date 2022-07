The Leapfrog Group recommended 29 practices for hospitals to implement in order to prevent patient harm and death from diagnostic errors in a July 28 report. The report, "Recognizing Excellence in Diagnosis: Recommended Practices for Hospitals," is a culmination of a team of experts and stakeholders conducting a year-long effort to identify best practices in diagnostic quality and safety at hospitals. The report includes descriptions and resources to help hospitals implement each of the recommended practices, while also offering guidance to employers, purchasers and patient advocates.

