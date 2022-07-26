ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

Krieg challenges incumbent Brooks in August GOP primary

By Lisa Curtis
Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in two years, State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, is facing a challenge from within his party for his Wisconsin Assembly District 60 seat. Samuel Krieg, a 22-year-old Cedarburg High School graduate, is running against Brooks for the Republican nomination, on the Aug. 9 primary ballot....

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
wortfm.org

Adam Fischer on Running for Wisconsin Governor

The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Adam Fischer, a Republican candidate for Governor about law enforcement, the 2020 presidential election, and why he is running for Governor. Adam Fischer is a former police officer here in Wisconsin, and currently lives...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kleefisch, Fischer attend candidate forum at Shorehaven

OCONOMOWOC — Shorehaven Senior Living hosted two more candidates for governor on Wednesday: Rebecca Kleefisch and Adam Fischer. Both candidates had about an hour to present their platforms and used that time to broach a wide range of topics. First up was Kleefisch, former lieutenant governor under Scott Walker.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash

MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ozaukee County, WI
City
Saukville, WI
City
Cedarburg, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Ozaukee County, WI
Government
City
Brooks, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Cedarburg, WI
Government
CBS Minnesota

Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys' fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos's attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal the ruling.The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin election board rejects Racine sheriff’s latest accusations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state election board dismissed a Wisconsin sheriff’s claim that its MyVote system for getting an absentee ballot is particularly vulnerable to election fraud, pointing out that the process for requesting one is the same as other methods and explaining the safeguards in place to prevent fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Wednesday during a debate that he can be taken at his word that he won’t raise gas taxes, as challenger Rebecca Kleefisch accused him of not taking responsibility for previously being in leadership roles for groups that backed increasing gas taxes. “You’ve got to take responsibility for some of these organizations,” Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, said during a heated exchange in the debate broadcast on WISN-AM. “Do your people who you say you lead just not listen or are you not taking responsibility?” Kleefisch, Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun debated on the radio three days after a television debate and less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who is endorsed by Donald Trump and co-owns the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp., said he “never once” said he wanted to raise the gas tax. He said the groups he was on that lobbied for raising the gas tax, including the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, came to a consensus on issues and he didn’t always agree.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Economy#Election Fraud#Gop#State#Wisconsin Assembly#Republican#Democratic#The Ozaukee County Board
WausauPilot

Supporters for embattled Line 5 gather in Mosinee

A group of local citizens, elected officials, labor leaders and tribal members gathered at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 434, a United Association Local union, office in Mosinee on Wednesday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron Counties. The...
MOSINEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alex Lasry out in Wisconsin Senate race; backs Mandela Barnes

MILWAUKEE - With Wisconsin already voting in the August primary, Alex Lasry is dropping out of Wisconsin's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, and backing his competitor, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Lasry told FOX6 the decision to end his 17-month run was all about the numbers. "I don’t think that we...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

We debunk 13 Wisconsin voting myths

WISCONSIN — When it comes to voting in Wisconsin, it can be hard to discern the myths from the facts. Many of these myths stem from election rules that vary from state to state. Others are meant to stop people from voting. What You Need To Know. Polls open...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Dem U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson quits race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, announced Monday he dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November. Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, threw his support to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is in a tight race with Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is polling further behind. Nelson was in fourth place. “Mandela can now count on me to be on his side every step of the way,” Nelson said in a statement. “I urge other Democratic primary voters to also support him now as well.” Nelson’s decision ends a campaign he launched in October 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Memorial wall to be built in honor of Jim Coutts

CEDARBURG - Former mayor and civic leader Jim Coutts is being memorialized in the city of Cedarburg, the community he gave so much to during his life. The Cedarburg Common Council unanimously approved building a memorial wall for Coutts to be located on the patio on the east side of the Cedarburg Community Gym at W63N643 Washington Ave.
CEDARBURG, WI
wtmj.com

John’s Take: Don’t politicize the Hoan Bridge

I am not going to turn this into a conversation where I take a side on certain political topics that we seemingly fight over perpetually. Please, people in charge of the Hoan Bridge, don’t weigh in on divisive topics. Don’t light the bridge a color that supports one partisan issue over another. Don’t do it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Cedarburg superintendent hits the ground running

CEDARBURG — School has yet to start back up, but the new Cedarburg School District Superintendent Jeridon Clark has been hard at work preparing for his first school year in his role. Clark, the former assistant superintendent of educational services at Mequon-Thiensville School District, was selected by the Cedarburg...
CEDARBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy