One charter school application has been approved, and another has been rejected, by the Rutherford County Board of Education at a special-called meeting on July 18, 2022. A review team made up of educators, district and community leaders have spent the past several weeks extensively reviewing charter school applications submitted by American Classical Education and Springs Public School Tennessee. The team has also worked with both applicants during the review process to attempt to address any concerns or deficiencies.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO