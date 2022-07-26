ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake Park, MN

SLP Clay Target Team competes in nationals

By Patrick Slack
 2 days ago
The Spring Lake Park Clay Target team competes at the National Championship in Mason, Michigan July 8-9. Submitted photo

A season of firsts concluded with the biggest of them all, as the Spring Lake Park High School Clay Target team finished its season competing at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Michigan July 8-9.

Spring Lake Park also earned its first-ever invitation to the Minnesota State High School clay target league tournament in June. The tournament, held at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake, was limited to the top 40 teams and top 100 individuals for the state’s more than 11,000 competitors.

Anoka County, MN
