ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Aerial saws clearing trees near hard-to-reach powerlines in WV

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Power is using aerial saws to trim trees along hard-to-reach transmission lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYB7h_0gtoy7Fo00
Mon Power Aerial Saw (Mon Power)

The power company uses aerial saws each year to clear the trees to try and reduce and prevent tree-related power outages.

Severe weather leaves thousands without electricity in West Virginia

The saws hang from a helicopter and move along transmission lines in areas that are environmentally sensitive or where bucket trucks can’t access. The saw cleanly cuts tree limbs 8 to 10 inches in diameter, which fall straight to the ground propelled by air blasts from the helicopter rotors. Ground crews move limbs that have fallen onto roadways, yards, agricultural fields or in streams into adjacent wooded areas.

Mon Power officials said that this trimming method covers more area in a day than a ground crew can complete in a week.

The aerial saws will trim trees along 445 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in Braxton, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur and Wood counties

The tree trimming is expected to be complete in late September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Roads to avoid in Southern WV due to severe weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Several places in our region are seeing high water covering roadways. Here are locations drivers are urged to avoid via each county’s dispatch. Fayette County Stanaford Road – High water Route 612 in Mossy – Tree down on roadway Check this story periodically, as it will be updated with the latest […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
Fairmont, WV
Government
Fairmont, WV
Business
wchstv.com

Full service restored to West Virginia agencies affected by mainframe outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State technology officials said services have been fully restored for multiple West Virginia agencies after a more than weeklong mainframe outage. A failed piece of equipment at West Virginia’s primary data center on July 18 caused service outages for a number of state agencies, including the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Health and Human Resources, according to a West Virginia Department of Administration news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
The Recorddelta

W.Va. Largest Yard Sale to attract bargain hunters state wide

BUCKHANNON — West Virginia’s largest yard sale weekend is upon us for the second consecutive year after COVID-19. Whether you are looking to clean out your closets and make some extra cash or find the deal of a lifetime, you won’t want to miss these sales on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022. Beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding both days at 4 p.m. sellers will be set up all over Upshur and Lewis counties. Although these two are the only counties currently registered online, shoppers can find more sales not registered throughout several other counties, including Harrison, Randolph and Barbour counties.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Where to enjoy sunflower season in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunflower season is generally regarded as late July through fall. If you love these tall, yellow flowers, there are plenty of places on and off the beaten path that you can check out in West Virginia. In addition to agrotourism locations, sunflowers also grow wild...
CLARKSBURG, WV
westkentuckystar.com

Flooding kills at least 8 in eastern Kentucky

Torrential rains unleashed devastating floods in Appalachia on Thursday, as fast-rising water killed at least eight people in Kentucky and sent people scurrying to rooftops to be rescued. Water gushed from hillsides and flooded out of streambeds, inundating homes, businesses and roads throughout eastern Kentucky. Parts of western Virginia and...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerial Saw#Tree#Severe Weather#Upshur#Wood#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under a State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
WBOY 12 News

Gas drops below $4 in some West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia. West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wvpublic.org

PSC To Consider Appalachian Power Rate Increase Next Week

The West Virginia Public Service Commission will hold an evidentiary hearing on Appalachian Power’s $297 million rate request next week, on Aug. 2. The hearing will follow public testimony in Wheeling, Huntington, Princeton and Charleston. The last public comment hearing will take place today, at 5:30 p.m. at the PSC headquarters, at 201 Brooks Street in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WTAP

First Hummer EV in West Virginia was delivered to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An exciting day in the realm of electric vehicles!. Matheny Motor received the first fully electric GMC Hummer EV in the state of West Virginia. The unveiling took place Wednesday morning at 10 AM. It has been a long time waiting for the dealership because they...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia boycotts 5 banks that are against fossil fuels

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The state of West Virginia has named five banks to its first-ever Restricted Financial Institution List due to a “conflict of interest” over coal policy. West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced on Thursday that BlackRock Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two MOV residents among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 39-year-old Jackson County man and a 69-year-old Roane County woman were among six people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as active cases again dropped slightly but remained over 3,000. In its Tuesday morning...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy