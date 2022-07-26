Aerial saws clearing trees near hard-to-reach powerlines in WV

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Power is using aerial saws to trim trees along hard-to-reach transmission lines.

Mon Power Aerial Saw (Mon Power)

The power company uses aerial saws each year to clear the trees to try and reduce and prevent tree-related power outages.

The saws hang from a helicopter and move along transmission lines in areas that are environmentally sensitive or where bucket trucks can’t access. The saw cleanly cuts tree limbs 8 to 10 inches in diameter, which fall straight to the ground propelled by air blasts from the helicopter rotors. Ground crews move limbs that have fallen onto roadways, yards, agricultural fields or in streams into adjacent wooded areas.

Mon Power officials said that this trimming method covers more area in a day than a ground crew can complete in a week.

The aerial saws will trim trees along 445 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in Braxton, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur and Wood counties

The tree trimming is expected to be complete in late September.

