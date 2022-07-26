“We know that the storms are going to get more intense:” Gov. Cooper discusses critical infrastructure resiliency with national leaders
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina has seen more than its share of natural disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. Governor Roy Cooper spoke with leaders from across the country Tuesday at the National Governor’s Association Energy and Critical Infrastructure Resilience State Learning Lab about the importance of having systems that...www.wect.com
Comments / 0