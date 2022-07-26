ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

“We know that the storms are going to get more intense:” Gov. Cooper discusses critical infrastructure resiliency with national leaders

By Zach Solon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina has seen more than its share of natural disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. Governor Roy Cooper spoke with leaders from across the country Tuesday at the National Governor’s Association Energy and Critical Infrastructure Resilience State Learning Lab about the importance of having systems that...

