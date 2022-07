School officials remained committed to building the new Christian County Academy after both bids were rejected recently by the Board of Education. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says the higher-than-expected bids to build the new combined high school at the corner of Lover’s Lane and Fort Campbell Boulevard felt like a sucker punch from the construction community. He says they are continuing to evaluate the plans for the new school and will be prepared to move forward to seek new bids.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO