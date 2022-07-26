NC legislature idles for now on Medicaid expansion agreement

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Peter Ledford will serve as North Carolina Clean Energy Director. According to a news release, Ledford will be responsible for furthering the state’s goals of achieving carbon neutrality, pursuing environmental justice for communities disproportionately impacted by pollution, and creating economic opportunities in the clean energy sector. Ledford, who currently serves as General Counsel and Director of Policy at the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association, succeeds Dionne Delli-Gatti as North Carolina Clean Energy Director. Deilli-Gatti recently returned to a senior role at the Environmental Defense Fund.
