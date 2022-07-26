ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, TX

Seville Farms in Smith County to lay off 72 employees

By Stephanie Frazier
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A Fort Worth-based company is laying off some of their Winona employees. Seville Farms, Inc.,...

www.kltv.com

