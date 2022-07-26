ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stem & Root Daily Immunity Named Immune Support "Product of the Year" at NutraIngredients-USA Annual Industry Awards

 2 days ago

WHIPPANY, N.J.--Jul 26, 2022--

Stem & Root Daily Immunity was named “Product of the Year” in the immune support category at the prestigious NutraIngredients-USA Awards announced earlier this month.

Stem & Root believes that the power of nature is best unlocked when proven by science. That’s why Stem & Root’s latest launch of a Daily Immunity supplement combines pure and potent ingredients from nature, including a proprietary carrot fiber (BeniCaros) and zinc, with 3 ingredient clinical trials tying these key ingredients to healthy immune function.*

“We’re honored to be recognized by our industry for a key product in our portfolio,” said Kyle Garner, VP/General Manager, Naturals and Consumer Health Accelerator, Bayer Consumer Health. Immunity has risen to the top for many consumers as they prioritize choices about their health, and to have our new product and ingredient combination receive this award is a meaningful milestone.”

BeniCaros is a patented bioactive polysaccharide (fiber) known as cRG-I (rhamnogalacturonan-I) derived from upcycled carrot pomace. It trains the immune system to be fit year-round through a unique dual mode of action that both prepares innate immune cells and stimulates beneficial gut microorganisms that supports immune responses. This ingredient also won an award for Nutrition Research Project to showcase how strong the product is – a double winner!

“Congratulations to Stem and Root for receiving this prestigious honor,” said Erik Dam, CEO of NutriLeads, the manufacturer of BeniCaros, the ingredient in Stem & Root’s Daily Immunity dietary supplement product. “The powerful combination of immune cell training and prebiotic properties of BeniCaros helps Stem & Root deliver strong immune health benefits to consumers.”

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads has been a pioneer in the health ingredients industry for nearly a decade. The company is dedicated to helping consumers improve their health through the power of nutrition. Its primary focus is developing a strong portfolio of natural and sustainable health ingredients that meet the highest clinical and scientific standards for quality, safety and effectiveness. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros.

About the NutraIngredients-USA Awards

Focusing on true innovation, long-term market success and cutting-edge research, the NutraIngredients-USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry.

For more information, please visit: www.NutraIngredientsUSA-Awards.com

The NutraIngredients-USA Awards are organized by NutraIngredients-USA.com, the key news source for the functional food & beverage and dietary supplement industries.

Covering scientific, regulatory and industry issues, the website offers a reference for all stakeholders in supplements and nutrition. Thanks to its blend of text, video and podcast content, the news can not only be read but also heard directly from the lips of the people making theheadlines.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

