Michigan football coach and anti-abortion advocate Jim Harbaugh says he would raise the babies from his players' unplanned pregnancies

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has sparked criticism after saying he will raise players’ unplanned babies. Mr Harbaugh, 58, pleaded with players and staff at the Ann Arbor university to “let the unborn be born”.“I’ve told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn’t planned, to go through with it, go through with it,’’ he told ESPN. ‘‘Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO