Michigan football coach and anti-abortion advocate Jim Harbaugh says he would raise the babies from his players' unplanned pregnancies

By Cork Gaines, Rebecca Cohen
 2 days ago
  • Jim Harbaugh tells his players not to have abortions and that he would take care of the child if the player can't.
  • The Michigan coach and his wife recently spoke at a Right to Life anti-abortion event.
  • Harbaugh has become more of a political activist in recent years.

