Chris Cuomo denies contacting media to ‘affect their coverage’ of brother Andrew Cuomo

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

F ormer CNN anchor Chris Cuomo denied contacting reporters to “affect their coverage” of brother Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as New York’s governor amid sexual misconduct allegations.

CNN executives were aware Chris Cuomo was advising his brother on how to navigate the allegations while also covering the story as a journalist for the outlet, Chris Cuomo told NewsNation in his first television interview since he was fired from CNN last year. Although Chris Cuomo acknowledged he had spoken to fellow journalists covering the story, he denied using his position to influence coverage of his brother.

“I never contacted any media who were covering my brother to try to affect their coverage,” he said. “I talk to people in the media all the time. They’re most of the people in my life.”

“You said, 'I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation,'" host Dan Abrams said. “[But] you did make calls to the press about your brother’s situation.”

“But I think the distinction has a meaningful difference,” Chris Cuomo replied. “The concern would be not that I called you and said, ‘What do you think is going on here?’ It’s me calling you and saying, ‘Hey, tonight in your segment, I hope you remember that [etc.].'"

The former CNN host claimed he does not blame his brother for his ouster at CNN, telling Abrams he takes responsibility for what happened and does not consider himself a victim of “cancel culture.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a victim of anything ever in my life,” Chris Cuomo said. “I don’t feel sorry for myself.”

Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN last year over revelations that he helped Andrew Cuomo combat sexual misconduct allegations that ultimately culminated in his resignation as governor. The then anchor faced particular scrutiny for reports he leaned on his media contacts to gather information about his brother's accusers. The former governor has denied all allegations of inappropriate touching.

Chris Cuomo has been popping up in the public eye lately, returning to Instagram in late June with photos of his experiences in Ukraine and hints at future projects. He now has "FREE AGENT" in his Twitter bio.

In March, Chris Cuomo filed a demand for arbitration against CNN, seeking $125 million in damages and claiming his "journalistic integrity" was "unjustifiably smeared." At certain points in the interview with Abrams, Chris Cuomo said he could not answer due to pending litigation.

