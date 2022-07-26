ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

GLEN ISLAND SAND ART COMPETITION RETURNS, SATURDAY, AUG. 6

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your pails and shovels and put your teams together, the Glen Island Sand Art Competition returns, Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.!. Teams should be comprised of at least two participants, with a maximum of 10. Each team will be provided...

WestfairOnline

Academy Food Hall opens in Poughkeepsie

The Academy Food Hall, which offers Poughkeepsie residents multiple dining choices in a single setting, has opened for business. According to a Times Union report, the new site is part of a mixed-use development that includes retail, apartments, and coworking and event spaces spanning two buildings at 33 and 35 Academy St. The food hall is the first section of the development open to the public and includes a café and grill that serves prepared foods, breakfast sandwiches, lunch and dinner, along with five food stalls housing the Smoke 33 barbecue stand, the made-to-order salad stand Valley Greens, the Asian fusion-focused East-West, the craft retail beer store Hudson Hopworks and the Newburgh Flour Shop bakery.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Heritage of India Festival Returns to Kensico Dam Plaza Aug. 7

Come celebrate India’s culture at the Heritage of India Festival on Sunday, August 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “India is one of the most diverse and inclusive cultures in the world. Those born in India are known for their hospitality, compassion and empathy while promoting respect, peace and harmony. Come to Kensico Dam Plaza and experience a taste of India in our own backyard.
VALHALLA, NY
George Best
i95 ROCK

A Bit of Block Island Has Made Its Way to Greater Danbury

I watch CBS Sunday morning every week, and this week's episode featured a story about a wonderful scavenger hunt for hidden glass orbs that takes place on Block Island. It's called The Glass Float Project, and 550 numbered and decorated glass orbs are hidden around the Island for the average person to find and keep. It's become a very popular tourist attraction.
DANBURY, CT
#Sand Art
NBC Connecticut

2 Conn. Concerts Canceled Due to COVID-19

Two concerts scheduled over the next couple of days have been canceled because of COVID-19. The WALK THE MOON concert at Alive at Five in Stamford Thursday has been canceled because a band member tested positive for coronavirus. People with tickets will receive an email from Eventbrite with the option...
STAMFORD, CT
Too Many Kids are Shooting People Across New York

I’m a 27-year-old Black New Yorker and I see the rise in crime across New York. I believe in allowing young adults Freedom of Expression. When those same young adults start shooting each other and endangering the lives of others, that’s not freedom of expression anymore. That’s lawlessness. I believe in Law and Order. New York State has seen teenagers shooting guns from Yonkers to Brooklyn and Mount Vernon to the Bronx.
YONKERS, NY
Happy Birthday Rabbi Mendy!

Chabad of Yonkers Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz Celebrates his 39th Birthday Serving the Community By Robert Kalfus Dozens of Chabad of Yonkers members, their families, friends, and many who have various connections with Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz celebrated his 39th birthday party this past Sunday, July 24th. This was the 15th occasion...
YONKERS, NY
Elmsford’s Avalon Green sells for $306M

Avalon Green, a multifamily community in Elmsford, was acquired for $306 million by affiliates of Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) and Azure Partners. The development was built in three phases – in 1995, 2012 and 2016 – and consists of 617 units within a mix of townhouses, apartment homes and stacked flats.

