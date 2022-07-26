ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Two candidates left in Muskegon police chief search

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon is once again looking for a new police chief and has narrowed its search down to two candidates.

One of the candidates, Derrick Turner, is currently the Chief of Police for the Mobile, Alabama Airport Authority. The other is located in-state: Tim Kozal, Director of the Ludington Department of Public Safety.

The finalists were chosen from 26 applicants, of which six were invited to interview by a panel of city leaders, according to a press release from the city.

Both will be coming to Muskegon City Hall on July 28, where they will attend introductory meetings with major stakeholder groups like labor unions, senior city leadership, and social organizations like Muskegon NAACP, neighborhood associations, the chamber of commerce, and Muskegon Social Justice Commission.

After the meetings, the candidates will have their finalist interviews and a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. with the public at the City Commission Chambers, the release said.

Muskegon’s last Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis announced his retirement in February. The city went through a search process and eventually offered the role to Vincent Acevez, but he turned it down. Lewis officially retired at the end of April.

