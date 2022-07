Summers in Idaho are nice. You get to go kayaking, you can go camping, you can go fishing, and you get to get on the water and enjoy the outdoors. As with most things though, there are some negatives as well. It is hot, it is often dry, and every bug under the sun seems to come out and invade your house, your yard, and your personal space. Idaho is home to many types of bugs. Some are enjoyable such as butterflies, rollie pollies, worms, and even bees, but not all bugs are enjoyable. Many are irritating, disgusting, and outright annoying. With so many different types in the area, the question is which one is the most annoying and that you seek to avoid over all the rest?

