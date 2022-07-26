New York State Offers To Pay Your Federal Loans

lite987.com
Jerry Sullivan
2d ago
can not express how wrong this is. kids have very little if any respect and now they are not going to assume the responsibility they promised to do.
Reply(1)
11
R3ca11
2d ago
let's get a degree in lesbian dance theory and under water basket weaving so others can pay off my useless degrees. if all of NY stopped paying taxes this can't happen lol
Reply
10
Guest
2d ago
I had a student loan. Years ago. Guess what. I paid it. Why shouldn’t you pay yours???
Reply(1)
14
Comments / 23