Lee County, AL

UPDATE: U.S. 280 lane re-opens after automotive crash

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago
UPDATE 7/26/2022 8:08 p.m.: ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on July 26 has caused a lane closure, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA says that the Lee County road closure affects the outside left lanes of U.S. 280 near Lee County 288.

It is undetermined when the roadway will re-open.

Stay with WRBL as we continue to provide updates.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

