Chandler, AZ

2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America

By Diana Polk
azednews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% – 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America, as well as...

azednews.com

azbigmedia.com

Chandler, Gilbert rank among Top 10 least housing cost-burdened cities

With higher home prices, rising interest rates and a bear market upon us, Americans are struggling to find affordable housing. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines, residents in cities across the nation are considered severely housing cost-burdened when their household spends more than 50% of their combined income on housing costs. Nationally, 13.76% of households exceed this threshold. However, in some parts of the country, a larger proportion of households are severely housing cost-burdened.
GILBERT, AZ
azednews.com

Kyrene Teacher Named a Top Ten Candidate for Arizona Teacher of the Year

TEMPE, Arizona (July 22, 2022) Rodney “Scott” Harnisch, a music teacher at Kyrene del Norte Dual Language Academy, has been named a top 10 candidate for the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year® award. The annual award by the Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF) is widely considered the highest honor bestowed upon Arizona’s public school teachers.
TEMPE, AZ
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
irei.com

American Landmark enters Arizona market

American Landmark Apartments has acquired Tempe Metro, a 408-unit apartment community located in Tempe, Ariz., within the Phoenix metropolitan area. The property has been renamed The Access. This marks the company’s expansion into the Arizona multifamily market. “Phoenix is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing cities in the...
TEMPE, AZ
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Chandler, AZ
Government
wranglernews.com

AZ Legislature wants vouchers, but do voters?

Four years ago, Arizona voters said no to a school-voucher proposal that would significantly expand the current one. Resoundingly. Overwhelmingly. By 2 to 1. Yet, during the 2022 Legislative session, Arizona Republican lawmakers were not moved by that. They defiantly passed one of the most sweeping universal voucher bills in the country. Gov. Doug Ducey, a strong proponent of school choice, signed it quickly on July 7 and tweeted, “The biggest school choice victory in U.S. history.”
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix homeless shelter fighting outbreak of COVID-19

PHOENIX — The Downtown Medical Respite Center run by local nonprofit Circle the City is springing into action to combat an outbreak of COVID-19. The virus spread quickly through the shelter for people experiencing homelessness, Circle the City’s Marty Hames said. “We went from two patients being COVID-positive...
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Council greenlights Superstition Springs shelter

Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
MESA, AZ
US News and World Report

7 Best Hospitals in Arizona for Cancer 2022-2023

Here are the top-scoring hospitals in Arizona for cancer treatment in 2022-2023. Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of the original Mayo Clinic (in Minnesota) and was nationally ranked by U.S. News for cancer as an adult specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.
TUCSON, AZ
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Virgin Galactic Announces Arizona Spaceship Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Private spaceflight pioneer Virgin Galactic will build...
PHOENIX, AZ
Americas
azednews.com

Microtransit Changes Up the School Commute for Arizona Students

A new on-demand, microtransit service in Chandler, Ariz., could take over for the parental taxi. Chandler Flex, a new transit service in this Phoenix suburb will operate as a free service for students. “One of the major goals of this service is to provide transportation for high school and junior...
CHANDLER, AZ

