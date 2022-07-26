ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ODF cancels Wildfire Risk meeting in Grants Pass after receiving threat

By Mike Zacchino
KDRV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Department of Forestry has canceled two meetings this week in Grants Pass and Medford to discuss the Wildfire Risk map. After the meetings were announced, the ODF office in Grants Pass received a threat the law enforcement considered concerning, and out of an abundance of caution, ODF chose to...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 4

Related
oregontoday.net

Information Session on Statewide Wildfire Risk Map now Virtual, July 27

ODF release – SALEM, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is canceling the July 26 community information session scheduled in Grants Pass. The July 27 information session scheduled in Medford will now be a virtual meeting only. Anyone may attend the virtual session. Many community venues, including the Medford Public Library, are designated as community cooling shelters. Southwest Oregon has multiple days of 100-degree weather forecasted this week. With high demand for community cooling shelter capacity, ODF decided to cancel the in-person meetings. The meetings will soon be rescheduled. The virtual meeting will be held through Zoom from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Join the meeting through this link: https://odf.zoom.us/j/97802419789. Each information session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes have received written notice from ODF indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information. Visit Division of Financial Regulation for information on insurance related to the wildfire risk map.
SALEM, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Former WA Attorney General weighs in on Oregon’s battle over smoke regulations amid heatwave

As new Oregon workplace smoke regulations take effect this week, a federal lawsuit filed in Medford, Ore. challenges the state’s workplace heat policy. The regulation comes after a series of injuries, illnesses, and even the death of an Oregon farmer facing heat and wildfire smoke in the summers, heat, and smoke. The rules require employers to provide respirator masks in smoky conditions and water and shade breaks in heat.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odf#Wildfire Risk#Grants Pass#Oregonians#Southwest Ore
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO FORECASTED HEAT

On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties, including Douglas, through July 31st, to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures. A release said multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Over 3,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized in OSP illegal grow bust

Grants Pass, Ore. — Yesterday, the Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team conducted a search and seizure in the 1600 block of Southside Road in Grants Pass. As a result, 3,114 illegal cannabis plants contained in five large greenhouses were located, seized, and destroyed. Three...
GRANTS PASS, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Rural Oregon airports receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Local emergency medical services receiving more heat-related calls

Medford - The heat wave that the rogue valley is experiencing has caused an increase in local emergency medical services. Attending to more people that don’t have access to cool spaces. Ground Manager of Mercy Flights in Medford, Darren Healy, says a majority of patients they attend to are...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatality, Douglas Co., July 28

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78) of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The 4-Runner came to rest on the railroad tracks. Loyd Price was initially alert when medics arrived but suffered a medical event shortly after the crash and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Deborah Price (73) of Roseburg suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and South Lane County Fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON THAT ENDED AS A FATALITY

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78)...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for July 26, 2022

The reservoirs continue to drain as the ditches continue to run. Meanwhile, Ashland’s drinking water supply has entered a new phase. Daily usage is spiking above 5Mgal/day due to increased irrigation. The reservoir is also now drawing down faster than is anticipated by the drawdown curve, although it is still better than projected due to the unusual late spring precipitation. The reservoir has fallen below 89% for the first time this season.
ASHLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Favell Museum of Western Art and Indian Artifacts

There is a place on the shore of the Klamath River in the town of Klamath Falls that was once a summer fishing site for local Indians. That was in the 1800s. Today, on that very site sits one of the world’s finest collections of Indian artifacts and western art — the world-renowned Favell Museum of Western Art and Indian Artifacts.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy