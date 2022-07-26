ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cement truck overturns on I-5 in Carlsbad

By Hope Sloop
 2 days ago

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A cement truck overturned on Interstate 5 in North County Tuesday afternoon, prompting several hours of closure to northbound lanes on the freeway.

The truck overturned south of the Tamarack Avenue exit in Carlsbad around 1:30 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Authorities say one person suffered a minor injury in the crash.

Downtown hotel with ‘deplorable’ conditions vacated by city

All northbound I-5 lanes between Tamarack Avenue and Cannon Road have been reopened, California Department of Transportation tweeted .

It is unknown what caused the cement truck to overturn.

