There might not be a more explosive or dynamic player in the country than Texas Longhorns wideout Xavier Worthy. And the general consensus seems to agree. Pro Football Focus revealed its list for the 10-best receivers in college football heading into the 2022-23 season and has Worthy at No. 4 in the country behind Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, USC's Jordan Addison, and LSU's Kayshon Boutte.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO