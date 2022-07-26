ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Sent to minors

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 Red Sox who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox have a few players that should not be on their team. The Boston Red Sox have been extremely streaky this season. They were in last place in the AL East entering play on May 16 with a 13-21 record. From May 16 through June 26, they were 29-10, which got them all the way up to 42-31 and good enough for second in the AL East and the third best record in the AL overall. But since then, they have gone 7-18. So they are back at .500 with a 49-49 record and back in last place in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox reunite with outfielder who was suspended for PEDs

The Red Sox have signed veteran utilityman Danny Santana to a minor-league contract with the intentions of sending him to Triple-A Worcester as big league depth. Santana hasn't played this year while serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. The 31-year-old switch hitter appeared in 38 games for the Red Sox last year, batting .181 with five homers.
BOSTON, MA
#Red Sox#The Providence Journal
NBC Sports

Yankees add Benintendi, trade three prospects to Royals

The New York Yankees are making a move for a former rival. Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is headed to the Bronx in a trade for three minor-league pitchers -- TJ Sikkema, Beck Way and Chandler Champlain. Jack Curry from YES Network first reported the news and the team announced it late on Wednesday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran joining Red Sox's dugout Tuesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Signature John Hancock sign at Fenway Park coming down

BOSTON – Fenway Park will have a different look next season. Insurance company John Hancock will not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox at the end of this year. As a result, the signature John Hancock logo above the scoreboard in centerfield will be coming down when the season ends.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, possible targets, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

As recently as a month ago, the San Diego Padres were right in the thick of the NL West race. Since then a rocky few weeks have pushed them double-digit games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers, though the Padres remain firmly in wild-card position, and are a fairly safe bet to play baseball in October. That said, the club needs reinforcements prior to next week's trade deadline.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it to give Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Red Sox honor Big Papi with pregame ceremony at Fenway

The Boston Red Sox pulled out all the stops to honor David Ortiz at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. The team held a pregame ceremony for Ortiz following the legendary slugger's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. A number of Ortiz's former Red Sox teammates were in attendance, including Pedro Martinez, Trot Nixon, Tim Wakefield, Jason Varitek and Ellis Burks.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' R.J. Alvarez: Loses roster spot

Alvarez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Alvarez has spent nearly the entirety of the season with Triple-A Syracuse and maintained a 3.16 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 31.1 innings. The move will open a spot on the 40-man roster for recently-acquired Tyler Naquin.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Receives maintenance day

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rutschman will be one of three Orioles regulars on the bench as the team closes its series against Tampa Bay with a game that begins at 12:35 p.m. local time. Robinson Chirinos will check in behind the dish for Rutschman, who has gone 7-for-17 with three doubles, a 6:4 BB:K, four runs and one RBI in his six starts since the All-Star break.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Placed on injured list

Castillo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, retroactive to July 26. Castillo wasn't particularly sharp Monday against the Rangers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning, and it's possible the injury contributed to his struggles. The 28-year-old missed a week and a half last year due to shoulder inflammation, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return following a minimal IL stint this time around. Castillo's seven wins this year rank second among all relievers, while he's converted all six of his save chances with four holds. Paul Sewald should see the majority of the closing duties with Castillo sidelined, while Andres Munoz and Matt Festa could also take on additional high-leverage work.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Chaim Bloom: Red Sox are 'trying to make the postseason'

“We’re trying to make the postseason,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told NESN’s Tom Caron prior to Tuesday’s game (hat tip to MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith). This declaration, made a week prior to the trade deadline, seemingly ended some speculation that the Red Sox would look to be deadline sellers, though Bloom did couch his statement with some intriguing caveats:
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Nick Vespi: Optioned to Triple-A

Vespi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Vespi will return to Norfolk after he appeared in two games following a call-up Monday. The left-hander tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six. Beau Sulser and Logan Gillaspie were called up Thursday to replace him and Tyler Wells (side) on the active roster. Vespi will remain a top candidate to return to the big leagues moving forward.
BALTIMORE, MD

