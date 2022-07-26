Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Sent to minors

The Boston Red Sox have a few players that should not be on their team. The Boston Red Sox have been extremely streaky this season. They were in last place in the AL East entering play on May 16 with a 13-21 record. From May 16 through June 26, they were 29-10, which got them all the way up to 42-31 and good enough for second in the AL East and the third best record in the AL overall. But since then, they have gone 7-18. So they are back at .500 with a 49-49 record and back in last place in the AL East.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO