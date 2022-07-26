ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A

Seabold (forearm) was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Bill Koch...

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez

The Dodgers have never been afraid to make a splashy trade during the Andrew Friedman era. Before Nationals star Juan Soto suddenly became available, the Dodgers team president had publicly stated that the franchise’s preference was to lean on “internal” improvements to the roster. However, Friedman noted how the Dodgers “owe it to our fans” to explore adding a player like Soto, but according to one insider, the team is also looking at relatively cheaper trade targets including Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 Red Sox who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox have a few players that should not be on their team. The Boston Red Sox have been extremely streaky this season. They were in last place in the AL East entering play on May 16 with a 13-21 record. From May 16 through June 26, they were 29-10, which got them all the way up to 42-31 and good enough for second in the AL East and the third best record in the AL overall. But since then, they have gone 7-18. So they are back at .500 with a 49-49 record and back in last place in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Red Sox's Jaylin Davis in dugout Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Jarren Duran will return to center field and the leadoff spot in place of Davis. Duran has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox roster moves: Josh Winckowski activated from COVID-19 related injured list; Darwinzon Hernandez, Connor Seabold optioned to Triple-A Worcester; Phillips Valdez designated for assignment

The Red Sox have activated right-hander Josh Winckowski from the COVID-19 related injured list, the club announced before Tuesday’s game against the Guardians at Fenway Park. In order to make room for Winckowski on the major-league roster, left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. In order to make...
NBC Sports

Red Sox reunite with outfielder who was suspended for PEDs

The Red Sox have signed veteran utilityman Danny Santana to a minor-league contract with the intentions of sending him to Triple-A Worcester as big league depth. Santana hasn't played this year while serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. The 31-year-old switch hitter appeared in 38 games for the Red Sox last year, batting .181 with five homers.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran joining Red Sox's dugout Tuesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees acquire Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals

Benintendi has been connected to the Yankees for a few weeks, given his phenomenal batting metrics. The former Boston Red Sox star outfielder it’s just 28 years old and will become a free agent after the 2022 season concludes. The left-handed hitter is batting .321 the season with a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Another sim game coming up

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Wacha (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game this weekend, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Rather than sending Wacha out on a minor-league rehab assignment, the Red Sox will have him throw a simulated game for the second time this week. Before activating Wacha from the injured list, Boston will likely want him to build up to around four or five innings through simulated games or rehab starts, so he may not be a candidate to rejoin the rotation until at least the second week of August.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Placed on injured list

Castillo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, retroactive to July 26. Castillo wasn't particularly sharp Monday against the Rangers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning, and it's possible the injury contributed to his struggles. The 28-year-old missed a week and a half last year due to shoulder inflammation, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return following a minimal IL stint this time around. Castillo's seven wins this year rank second among all relievers, while he's converted all six of his save chances with four holds. Paul Sewald should see the majority of the closing duties with Castillo sidelined, while Andres Munoz and Matt Festa could also take on additional high-leverage work.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Likely to rejoin Cardinals

DeJong will be on the taxi squad and could rejoin the Cardinals' active roster for their weekend series against Washington, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis on May 10, with Tommy Edman taking over as the team's primary shortstop. DeJong has shown plenty of pop with Memphis, racking up 17 home runs while maintaining a .552 slugging percentage across 230 plate appearances. It's unclear what his role may be upon his return to St. Louis, but DeJong could vie for playing time at shortstop and as the designated hitter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
