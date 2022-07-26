ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Absent from Tuesday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Velazquez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing trade for All-Star infielder?

It may be time again for baseball’s only sacred trade deadline tradition — the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring yet another All-Star. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers have been looking into a trade for All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins. Heyman adds though that teams in the race for Juan Soto, as the Dodgers also are, may wait before moving on other hitters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Giants Manager Reacts to Team Getting Swept by LA

Despite getting swept in a four-game series in Los Angeles, the Giants had plenty of opportunities to steal a game or two from the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. On Thursday, the Giants came back from a five-run deficit, only to lose by three runs thanks to some late-inning Dodgers dramatics. The Giants quarter of losses weren't due to a lack of effort, but rather, a lack of execution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski (calf) sitting again Tuesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to calf soreness. The Giants are starting Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Luis Gonzalez across the outfield. Slater is the leadoff man and Ruf is batting third.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, potential targets, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Houston Astros are in a good position. They have one of the largest division leads in the majors thanks to a 64-33 record, and they have the third-best run differential to boot. By any objective measure, they're one of the three or four best clubs in the game -- and this comes after they've lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole to free agency over the past few offseasons.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Placed on injured list

Castillo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, retroactive to July 26. Castillo wasn't particularly sharp Monday against the Rangers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning, and it's possible the injury contributed to his struggles. The 28-year-old missed a week and a half last year due to shoulder inflammation, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return following a minimal IL stint this time around. Castillo's seven wins this year rank second among all relievers, while he's converted all six of his save chances with four holds. Paul Sewald should see the majority of the closing duties with Castillo sidelined, while Andres Munoz and Matt Festa could also take on additional high-leverage work.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting eighth for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Marsh will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 10.0 FanDuel...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Bryan De La Cruz on Marlins' bench Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati Reds. De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Reds, but he's on the bench a day later. Avisail Garcia will take over in right field while Jesus Aguilar starts at designated hitter and bats second. Willians Astudillo has been moved down from second to sixth in the order.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Playing time likely to drop

Haggerty is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros. Haggerty is on the bench for the second time in three contests, and he appears set to lose out on playing time after Kyle Lewis returned from the injured list last weekend and after Julio Rodriguez recently returned from a four-game absence. Mitch Haniger (ankle) is also in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment and could be activated from the 60-day IL within the next few days, further blocking Haggerty's path to consistent playing time in the outfield. It's a tough break for Haggerty, who had been playing at a high level in July with an .893 OPS and three stolen bases over 17 games this month.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Likely to rejoin Cardinals

DeJong will be on the taxi squad and could rejoin the Cardinals' active roster for their weekend series against Washington, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis on May 10, with Tommy Edman taking over as the team's primary shortstop. DeJong has shown plenty of pop with Memphis, racking up 17 home runs while maintaining a .552 slugging percentage across 230 plate appearances. It's unclear what his role may be upon his return to St. Louis, but DeJong could vie for playing time at shortstop and as the designated hitter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Heads to IL

The Orioles placed Wells on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left side discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Wells' move to the IL comes after he exited his start in Wednesday's loss to the Rays and ensures he'll miss at least a couple turns through the rotation. Baltimore recalled a reliever (Beau Sulser) to replace Wells on the 26-man active roster, but the team will likely turn to the rehabbing Kyle Bradish (shoulder) to take over Wells' spot in the rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Ends slump Wednesday

Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Rays. Entering Wednesday, Mancini had gone 0-for-23 in his previous six games. He was able to shake the slump with singles in the fifth and ninth innings. The 30-year-old still owns a .268/.345/.401 slash line with nine home runs, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 383 plate appearances. With the trade deadline less than a week away, Mancini's tenure with the Orioles could be nearing a close, as he's considered a trade candidate as part of the team's ongoing rebuild.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Knocks 14th homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. In his last 12 games, Flores has gone 7-for-37 (.189) with no multi-hit efforts in that span. The infielder's slump has him down to a .245/.327/.436 slash line with 14 homers, 53 RBI and 50 runs scored through 92 contests. With Brandon Crawford (knee) still out, Flores has seen an everyday role at second base while Thairo Estrada covers the shortstop position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

