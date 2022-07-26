ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Included in Tuesday's lineup

Ohtani (knee) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against...

Dodgers Rumors: Trio of Right-Handed Bats Linked to LA as Possible Trade Targets

The August 2nd MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and although the Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball, one can never rule out the LA front office from adding even more talent to the roster. Team president Andrew Friedman has hinted that the team isn’t looking to make a splash this summer, but also seemingly hedged on the Dodgers exploring a possible trade for Juan Soto. However, according to one Dodgers insider, there’s some other notable hitters that LA could be potentially exploring trades for.
Dodgers News: LA Starter Reacts to Possibility of Returning as Key Bullpen Piece

Even with a number of injuries to their pitching staff throughout the season, the Dodgers have to be feeling fortunate with the position they are in. They have managed to pile up an impressive 64-32 record and are way out in front of the other NL West teams. Although they've lost key arms like Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Andrew Heaney for long stretches of time, they’ve endured and the Dodgers can thank organizational depth and outstanding efforts from Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urías for that.
Dodgers: Juan Soto's Former Teammate Pushes for LA to Make Blockbuster Trade

The trade deadline is just a week away and with a massive lead in the NL West, there’s no telling what Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes are planning. As Dodger fans have seen in years past, it doesn’t really matter how good the team is, if there is a way, the Dodgers will go out and improve their roster. And, once again, they somehow find themselves in a great position to do just that with yet another generational talent.
Dodgers News: Giants Manager Reacts to Team Getting Swept by LA

Despite getting swept in a four-game series in Los Angeles, the Giants had plenty of opportunities to steal a game or two from the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. On Thursday, the Giants came back from a five-run deficit, only to lose by three runs thanks to some late-inning Dodgers dramatics. The Giants quarter of losses weren't due to a lack of effort, but rather, a lack of execution.
Dodgers Break Own Single-Game Attendance Record For 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a late lead and it amounted to a second consecutive loss against the Washington Nationals on Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night. Tuesday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,302, which was the team’s 11th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
Cardinals trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, targets, top trade chips as St. Louis eyes Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are angling for their fourth straight postseason appearance. There's some pressure to make that happen and then achieve a deep run. That's because this past offseason, the Cardinals made the surprise decision to move on from manager Mike Shildt despite his strong track record of success. In his place is first-time big-league skipper Oliver Marmol.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Subtly Pushes Trading for Juan Soto

Baseball is at times a game of odd coincidences that aren’t just limited to what’s happening in between the lines. Juan Soto trade rumors have encapsulated the league for the last several weeks. The speculation was even a major storyline during the All-Star Game festivities, with the Dodgers among the teams continually linked to the Nationals superstar.
Mariners' Diego Castillo: Placed on injured list

Castillo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, retroactive to July 26. Castillo wasn't particularly sharp Monday against the Rangers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning, and it's possible the injury contributed to his struggles. The 28-year-old missed a week and a half last year due to shoulder inflammation, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return following a minimal IL stint this time around. Castillo's seven wins this year rank second among all relievers, while he's converted all six of his save chances with four holds. Paul Sewald should see the majority of the closing duties with Castillo sidelined, while Andres Munoz and Matt Festa could also take on additional high-leverage work.
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Likely to rejoin Cardinals

DeJong will be on the taxi squad and could rejoin the Cardinals' active roster for their weekend series against Washington, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis on May 10, with Tommy Edman taking over as the team's primary shortstop. DeJong has shown plenty of pop with Memphis, racking up 17 home runs while maintaining a .552 slugging percentage across 230 plate appearances. It's unclear what his role may be upon his return to St. Louis, but DeJong could vie for playing time at shortstop and as the designated hitter.
