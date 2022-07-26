ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Held out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Marsh is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing trade for All-Star infielder?

It may be time again for baseball’s only sacred trade deadline tradition — the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring yet another All-Star. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers have been looking into a trade for All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins. Heyman adds though that teams in the race for Juan Soto, as the Dodgers also are, may wait before moving on other hitters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Phil Gosselin sitting for Los Angeles on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gosselin will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Velazquez starting at shortstop. Velazquez will bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 7.9...
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Giants Manager Reacts to Team Getting Swept by LA

Despite getting swept in a four-game series in Los Angeles, the Giants had plenty of opportunities to steal a game or two from the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. On Thursday, the Giants came back from a five-run deficit, only to lose by three runs thanks to some late-inning Dodgers dramatics. The Giants quarter of losses weren't due to a lack of effort, but rather, a lack of execution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka held out Thursday for Yankees

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Jose Trevino will start at catcher over Higashioka and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.2...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Break Own Single-Game Attendance Record For 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a late lead and it amounted to a second consecutive loss against the Washington Nationals on Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night. Tuesday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,302, which was the team’s 11th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Magneuris Sierra
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski (calf) sitting again Tuesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to calf soreness. The Giants are starting Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Luis Gonzalez across the outfield. Slater is the leadoff man and Ruf is batting third.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Placed on injured list

Castillo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, retroactive to July 26. Castillo wasn't particularly sharp Monday against the Rangers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning, and it's possible the injury contributed to his struggles. The 28-year-old missed a week and a half last year due to shoulder inflammation, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return following a minimal IL stint this time around. Castillo's seven wins this year rank second among all relievers, while he's converted all six of his save chances with four holds. Paul Sewald should see the majority of the closing duties with Castillo sidelined, while Andres Munoz and Matt Festa could also take on additional high-leverage work.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, potential targets, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Houston Astros are in a good position. They have one of the largest division leads in the majors thanks to a 64-33 record, and they have the third-best run differential to boot. By any objective measure, they're one of the three or four best clubs in the game -- and this comes after they've lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole to free agency over the past few offseasons.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Playing time likely to drop

Haggerty is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros. Haggerty is on the bench for the second time in three contests, and he appears set to lose out on playing time after Kyle Lewis returned from the injured list last weekend and after Julio Rodriguez recently returned from a four-game absence. Mitch Haniger (ankle) is also in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment and could be activated from the 60-day IL within the next few days, further blocking Haggerty's path to consistent playing time in the outfield. It's a tough break for Haggerty, who had been playing at a high level in July with an .893 OPS and three stolen bases over 17 games this month.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Likely to rejoin Cardinals

DeJong will be on the taxi squad and could rejoin the Cardinals' active roster for their weekend series against Washington, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis on May 10, with Tommy Edman taking over as the team's primary shortstop. DeJong has shown plenty of pop with Memphis, racking up 17 home runs while maintaining a .552 slugging percentage across 230 plate appearances. It's unclear what his role may be upon his return to St. Louis, but DeJong could vie for playing time at shortstop and as the designated hitter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Heads to IL

The Orioles placed Wells on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left side discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Wells' move to the IL comes after he exited his start in Wednesday's loss to the Rays and ensures he'll miss at least a couple turns through the rotation. Baltimore recalled a reliever (Beau Sulser) to replace Wells on the 26-man active roster, but the team will likely turn to the rehabbing Kyle Bradish (shoulder) to take over Wells' spot in the rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Collects eighth steal

Marsh went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Royals. The 24-year-old flashed his speed, stealing his eighth base of the year in the fifth inning before leading off the seventh with a three-bagger. Marsh has struggled for the most part in July, slashing .185/.254/.352 with a 44.1 percent strikeout rate through 19 games, but with Mike Trout (back) on the shelf and the Angels likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, his spot in the starting lineup seems secure.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Rejoining big club

The Mariners recalled Brash from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Brash will begin his third stint of the season with the big club, serving as a reliever for the second straight time after he had previously been part of the Mariners' Opening Day rotation. Seattle could revisit the idea of developing Brash as a starter in 2023, but for the remainder of the current campaign, the hard-throwing right-hander looks like he'll be a full-time member of the bullpen. Before being optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday, Brash made five relief appearances for Seattle, covering 5.1 innings and striking out six while allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks. He was eligible to rejoin the Mariners two days after being optioned since Seattle placed fellow reliever Diego Castillo (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA

