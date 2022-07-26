1 injured, 2 in custody after shots fired in Janesville

One person has been injured and two have been taken into custody following an apparent shooting Tuesday near the Janesville Post Office.

According to EMS responders, one male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was airlifted just before 4 p.m. to Rochester. According to a press release sent later that night, the victim is in stable condition.

William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 31, of Waseca, and Devonte Bernard Phillips, 26, who has no known home address, were charged Wednesday in Waseca County District Court with attempted murder in the first degree , first-degree assault and drive by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle, all felonies. Phillips is also facing an additional felony charge for possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited for having a prior conviction for a crime of violence.

Janesville police were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the area of Main Street and First Street for the reported gunshot wound. Two people were reportedly taken into custody after a stop of a suspect vehicle near Old Highway 14 and County Road 33, just east of Janesville.

"Basically at about 3:17 p.m. today, dispatch received multiple 9-1-1 calls about multiple shots fired here along Main Street," said Janesville Police Chief David Ulmen . "A victim drove down to the end of the street toward the Post Office and basically ran into the Post Office with his car."

Eye witnesses identified Phillips, who was the passenger in the suspect vehicle, as firing multiple shots into the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Witnesses at the scene described not knowing what the event was until after they saw the wreckage from the shooting.

“I was here when the shooting went off, and I walked outside and there was … a man in a black car with his door open. His arm was out and he was yelling ‘call 9-1-1,’” said Mike Sheehy, a worker at the Janesville Hardware. “It sounded almost like a nail gun or an impact drill, but when I walked out and saw the glass, I instantly knew there was a shooting.”

Sheehy said when he heard the sound he thought it might be a semi truck de-revving on the street. Other witnesses at the scene described the sound as that of a jackhammer or drumroll. A coworker at the hardware store with Sheehy said that he heard the gunshots, and also thought it was someone doing work with a nail gun.

Ulmen said police are aware of only one victim, who was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital. Ulmen described the victim as being a male in his 20s.

According to Ulmen, the two suspects went east down Old Highway 14 and were soon apprehended by the Waseca County Sheriff's Office at the intersection between Old 14 and 33. Later that night, a press release stated one handgun was recovered in the vehicle, and investigators are "working to understand the relationship between the shooter and the victim."

Ulmen said there is no indication at this time what led to the shooting, but that, following the calls, the town was not placed on lockdown, with the exception of a summer school program that locked its doors and the Janesville State Bank closing early.

According to the release, investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office and Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.