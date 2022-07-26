FirstEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $187 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, FirstEnergy expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

