Luther Burbank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) _ Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.6 million.

The bank, based in Santa Rosa, California, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $60.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBC