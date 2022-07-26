Ameris Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $90.1 million.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had earnings of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.18 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $286.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $275.2 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.7 million.

Ameris Bancorp shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.91, a decrease of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

