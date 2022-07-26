ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NexTier Oilfield Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $68.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $842.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $830.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEX

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilfield#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Nex#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy