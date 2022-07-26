NexTier Oilfield Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $68.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $842.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $830.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEX