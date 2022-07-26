Man taken to hospital following shooting in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Raytown.

Raytown police responded to the shooting just before 3:30 p.m. near East 54th Street and Hunter Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

