ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man taken to hospital following shooting in Raytown

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28h1Dc_0gtorM5Z00

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Raytown.

Raytown police responded to the shooting just before 3:30 p.m. near East 54th Street and Hunter Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kansas#Violent Crime#Raytown#Fox4 News
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy