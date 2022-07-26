MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, July 26

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There are several lavender farms across northern Michigan because more and more farmers are getting into growing lavender. Northern Michigan is the perfect location for growing lavender and on the Bohemian Lavender Farm in Maple City, there are ten acres of the thriving plant. "When...

MAPLE CITY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO