Michigan State

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, July 26

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in...

UIA suspends overpayment collections for nearly 400,000 Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency received a second approval from the U.S. Department of Labor to suspend certain collection activities for 391,769 workers who applied for federal jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension is beneficial to UIA's progress in granting overpayment waivers to claimants...
Michigan's first Chief Connectivity Officer named

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new position in Michigan will help bring broadband internet to every corner of the state. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced Eric Fredrick as the state's first-ever Michigan High-Speed Internet Office's (MIHI) Chief Connectivity Officer. Frederick will now be responsible for helping electric companies like...
The lavender industry is growing Up North

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There are several lavender farms across northern Michigan because more and more farmers are getting into growing lavender. Northern Michigan is the perfect location for growing lavender and on the Bohemian Lavender Farm in Maple City, there are ten acres of the thriving plant. "When...
Drownings up in Great Lakes this year

GLENCOE, IL — Drownings in Lake Michigan are up 17% compared to last year, according to data from The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. More people have drowned in the Great Lakes this year compared to this time last year, the group reported. As drownings continued to rise across...
Low-humidity and sunshine on tap for Tuesday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Sunshine with some passing fair-weather clouds Tuesday. Low humidity...very comfortable. Wind from the west or southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70's in the Upper Peninsula. Highs in the northern Lower will be from the middle 70s to middle 80s.
