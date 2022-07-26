MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, July 26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency received a second approval from the U.S. Department of Labor to suspend certain collection activities for 391,769 workers who applied for federal jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension is beneficial to UIA's progress in granting overpayment waivers to claimants...
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new position in Michigan will help bring broadband internet to every corner of the state. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced Eric Fredrick as the state's first-ever Michigan High-Speed Internet Office's (MIHI) Chief Connectivity Officer. Frederick will now be responsible for helping electric companies like...
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Charlotte man has been sentenced to serve a year in the Ingham County Jail for calling in a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Michael Varrone, 49, was charged in January with two counts of false report or threat...
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There are several lavender farms across northern Michigan because more and more farmers are getting into growing lavender. Northern Michigan is the perfect location for growing lavender and on the Bohemian Lavender Farm in Maple City, there are ten acres of the thriving plant. "When...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign an executive directive that would coordinate and invest all available federal resources within state government departments and law enforcement agencies into crime and gun violence intervention and prevention Tuesday in Kalamazoo. The signing comes after Whitmer signed a record...
GLENCOE, IL — Drownings in Lake Michigan are up 17% compared to last year, according to data from The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. More people have drowned in the Great Lakes this year compared to this time last year, the group reported. As drownings continued to rise across...
SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — Moms for Liberty, an advocacy group that fights for parental rights in education, was temporarily suspended from Twitter after sharing a tweet discussing a proposed California law seeking to restrict parental rights across the country. Gender dysphoria is a mental health disorder that is being...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Recruiting teachers has never been easy, especially in Oklahoma. Neighboring states pay more and now other professions are increasing starting pay. “Teachers with special-ed certification, math, science are extremely difficult to find this time of year," said Rob Miller the superintendent at Bixby Public Schools.
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Sunshine with some passing fair-weather clouds Tuesday. Low humidity...very comfortable. Wind from the west or southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70's in the Upper Peninsula. Highs in the northern Lower will be from the middle 70s to middle 80s.
