ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville man sentenced to 30 years for child rape

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DioIN_0gtorBNa00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — A Cookeville man has been sentenced after admitting to sexually abusing three children.

In 2019, Cookeville police officers were called to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where Adam Haney was accused of raping a child. An investigation revealed Haney had raped three children between January 1, 2017, and December 19, 2019. The children reportedly gave detailed disclosures describing the abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ug0Tu_0gtorBNa00
SUV sought in connection to fatal South Knoxville motorcycle crash

Haney, 34, pleaded guilty to six counts of rape of a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child on July 25. He has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and will spend his entire life on the violent sex offender registry.

“Child Sexual Abuse is among the most shocking and egregious of crimes. Those who prey on vulnerable children deserve to be removed from our community. Public Safety is paramount. Our children are precious and must be protected,” wrote DA Bryant Dunaway in a Facebook post about the sentence.

Assistant District Attorney General Antoinette Welch, one of the child sex abuse prosecutors with the District Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted this case. Detective Sgt. Heather Marshall with the Cookeville Police Department was the lead investigator and Criminal Investigator Randal Slayton with the District Attorney’s Office assisted in the case. According to Dunaway, their work investigating the case was exemplary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

15K fentanyl-laced pills seized during arrest in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 15,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized following a multi-agency investigation. In June, Murfreesboro police detectives and TBI drug agents received information about an individual involved in a drug trafficking organization who was reportedly supplying fake Roxicodone pills for distribution.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

Two charged after disabled man dragged across driveway of Knox County home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men face felony charges after a disabled man was seen on security footage being dragged across a driveway on his back. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Jakolby Stigall and 71-year-old Elbert Sharp Jr. were working as caregivers on March 17 at the Sertoma Center when a staff member reported they had abused a vulnerable client and failed to report the abuse.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Unsafe conditions found at Crossville hostel during police investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A building housing several people has been closed following a search by police finding hazardous and unsafe conditions. On Wednesday, the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire Department and Crossville City Codes searched the Village Inn on Burnett Street as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the search, officials observed concrete deterioration in overhead walkways, broken, loose and hanging handrails and support posts, and standing water on the floor of an occupied unit. The resident who lived in the unit had to walk on boards to avoid the potentially hazardous water.
CROSSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cookeville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Cookeville, TN
City
Crossville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

THP: Knoxville duo arrested after pursuit, crash in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A police chase in Greene County ended with a crash and two people getting arrested. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper attempted to stop an Infiniti M35 on U.S. 11E Tuesday morning but the driver fled. After a 12-minute chase, the car crashed on East Iron Bridge Road. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

More than $60K in cash, suspected drugs seized from Oneida home

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – A tip to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged sale of narcotics led a sergeant and team of deputies to an Oneida residence on Sunday, where they seized more than $60,000 cash and substances believed to be methamphetamine. One suspect has been arrested. A social media post shared by […]
ONEIDA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Child Molestation#Violent Crime
WATE

Knoxville duo arrested in Greene County

A police chase in Greene County ended with a crash and two people getting arrested. $60K seized in Scott County could be used for officers’ …. Pellissippi State instructor starts line dancing …. Historic Jackson Square. Rural Metro’s most expensive fire truck. 3-D renderings of new baseball stadium.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WATE

Suspect arrested after armed standoff in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department negotiators were at the scene of an armed standoff in West Knoxville on Tuesday. After nearly four hours, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody according to KPD. The suspect has been identified as Dusty Mink, 40 of Powell....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Knoxville police chief faces tough calls in first weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s new police chief has already had to discipline officers in his department, as he nears his two month mark on the job. Last week, Chief Paul Noel fired Lieutenant Michael Lance Earlywine and suspended Captain Don Jones. It was the fallout from an internal affairs investigation, finding Earlywine lied about a report of a hostile workplace environment, while Jones didn’t follow the rules on handling the claim.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after woman dies at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is ongoing after someone reportedly fell off the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta according to a witness. The Gatlinburg Fire & Rescue Department was sent to Anakeesta at 7:41 p.m. for an incident on the park’s chairlift. Once arriving at the scene, a woman was found dead under the chairlift […]
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Who’s on the TennCare Fraud Most Wanted list?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Office of Inspector General is searching for several people accused of TennCare fraud. Since it began in February 2005, the OIG, which is separate from TennCare, has investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare. To date, 3,175 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy