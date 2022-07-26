Cookeville man sentenced to 30 years for child rape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — A Cookeville man has been sentenced after admitting to sexually abusing three children.

In 2019, Cookeville police officers were called to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where Adam Haney was accused of raping a child. An investigation revealed Haney had raped three children between January 1, 2017, and December 19, 2019. The children reportedly gave detailed disclosures describing the abuse.

Haney, 34, pleaded guilty to six counts of rape of a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child on July 25. He has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and will spend his entire life on the violent sex offender registry.

“Child Sexual Abuse is among the most shocking and egregious of crimes. Those who prey on vulnerable children deserve to be removed from our community. Public Safety is paramount. Our children are precious and must be protected,” wrote DA Bryant Dunaway in a Facebook post about the sentence.

Assistant District Attorney General Antoinette Welch, one of the child sex abuse prosecutors with the District Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted this case. Detective Sgt. Heather Marshall with the Cookeville Police Department was the lead investigator and Criminal Investigator Randal Slayton with the District Attorney’s Office assisted in the case. According to Dunaway, their work investigating the case was exemplary.

