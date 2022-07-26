TriNet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) _ TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $85 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $348 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, TriNet expects its per-share earnings to range from 87 cents to $1.08.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNET