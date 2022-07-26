ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Plans Rugged Watch Redesign with Longer Battery Life

Apple has announced a high-end version for the Apple Watch that will include a larger screen, longer battery life, rugged design and even a body temperature sensor — all in an attempt to compete with Garmin’s rugged smartwatch that’s popular with outdoor enthusiasts. Cheddar News’ Ken Buffa says Apple must weigh energy-draining features against the current short battery life. “It's going to be tough for them to balance both this really large screen that has a bunch of colors and can do a bunch of things … and having a longer battery,” Buffa said. “It's going to be a very, very tough line to walk.”

