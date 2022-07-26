Apple Plans Rugged Watch Redesign with Longer Battery Life

The Federal Reserve has announced its biggest back-to-back interest rate hike since the 1980s. For the second time this year, the Fed tacked 75 basis points onto its benchmark rate, raising the target range to between 2.25 and 2.50 percent. This is the threshold for what is considered "neutral" monetary policy, and any future hikes will now be considered restrictive.In other words, this is arguably a watershed moment for the Fed in its fight to bring down inflation, and economists and investors are bracing for what comes next. There are three more Fed meetings scheduled for this year, and projections show...

