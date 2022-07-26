Renasant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) _ Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $39.7 million.

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $160.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $150.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.2 million.

