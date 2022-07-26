First Commonwealth Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) _ First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.8 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $101.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $98.2 million, which also matched Street forecasts.

