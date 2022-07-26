ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) _ Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Tuesday reported profit of $110.2 million in its second quarter.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.75 per share.

The commercial vehicle dealership operator posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

